City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

City Slang

Ho ho hell yeah — 12 Days of GRiZMAS returns with music, dodgeball, and lots of GRiZ

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge GRiZ. - JASON SIEGEL
  • Jason Siegel
  • GRiZ.

On the first day of Christmas, my true bae gave to me... one saxophone-wielding, Kush-smoking philanthropist and DJ.

Michigan’s own GRiZ is coming home for the holidays once again, gifting us with his 12-day charity event. The 12 Days of GRiZMAS is returning for the sixth year, with roller disco, yoga, dodgeball, crafts, and cocktails, and, of course, the main event: back-to-back-to-back concerts by Old Saint Kick out the beats himself, GRiZ, at the Royal Oak Music Theatre and the Masonic Temple. This year’s funds will once again go to benefit Seven Mile, a nonprofit that develops free music, arts, and coding programs for Detroit’s inner-city youth. In the past two years, the 12 Days of GRiZMAS has raised more than $100,000 for the organization.



Dec. 3-Dec. 14; Event times and locations vary; the full schedule of events can be found at 12daysofgrizmas.com. Tickets for the Night Before GRiZMAS are $30 and $59 for the performances at the Masonic.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    GRiZMAS @ Masonic Temple

    • Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Various
    • Buy Tickets

  • Grizmas @ Masonic Temple

    • Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. $42.50+
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. You oughta know we're crying — Alanis Morissette brings 25 years of 'Jagged Little Pill' to metro Detroit Read More

  2. Stone Temple Pilots announce acoustic album and tour, Detroit date Read More

  3. Rappers Icewear Vezzo and Kash Doll helped give away 2,000 turkeys to Detroiters for Thanksgiving Read More

  4. Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx hosts 'Kosmic Night' with TYLR_ and DJ Holographic Read More

  5. Sheefy McFly celebrates a decade of Detroit hip-hop showcase The Air Up There Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...