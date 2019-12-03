Ho ho hell yeah — 12 Days of GRiZMAS returns with music, dodgeball, and lots of GRiZ

click to enlarge Jason Siegel

GRiZ.

On the first day of Christmas, my true bae gave to me... one saxophone-wielding, Kush-smoking philanthropist and DJ.



Michigan’s own GRiZ is coming home for the holidays once again, gifting us with his 12-day charity event. The 12 Days of GRiZMAS is returning for the sixth year, with roller disco, yoga, dodgeball, crafts, and cocktails, and, of course, the main event: back-to-back-to-back concerts by Old Saint Kick out the beats himself, GRiZ, at the Royal Oak Music Theatre and the Masonic Temple. This year’s funds will once again go to benefit Seven Mile, a nonprofit that develops free music, arts, and coding programs for Detroit’s inner-city youth. In the past two years, the 12 Days of GRiZMAS has raised more than $100,000 for the organization.



