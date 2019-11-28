Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx hosts 'Kosmic Night' with TYLR_ and DJ Holographic

click to enlarge
Two of Detroit’s hardest-working beatmakers are teaming up for what is billed as a “Kosmic Night.” Detroit-born, one-woman funk machine DJ Holographic
(aka Ariel Catalina) has performed at high school proms and international electronic clubs — and, as of recently, has become a Movement Electronic Music Festival staple. Having grown up in the scene, DJ Holographic infuses her mixes with Motown, hip-hop, and nu-disco for well-rounded, otherworldly house energy (which will pair well with Wajatta’s Reggie Watts and John Tejada, when she supports the duo at the Magic Stick on Dec. 14
).
Holographic will be joined by Toledo transplant Tyler Yglesias, who blends nostalgic and soulful house music with contemporary techno as TYLR_
. Since moving to Detroit in 2006, TYLR_ has embedded himself in a regular rotation of electronic music greats and has made repeat appearances at Motor City Pride Festival. This year, he joined DJ Holographic as one of the local flavors at Movement, making his debut on the Red Bull stage.
Music begins at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. No cover.
