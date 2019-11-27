Rapper and 'Hot Girl' Megan Thee Stallion to make first Detroit appearance on Black Friday

Courtesy of artist

Our prayers have been answered now that Megan Thee Stallion is set to deliver her first-ever Detroit performance. We’ve been waiting a hot minute since her “Hot Girl Summer” anthem-fueled debut album,, dropped earlier this year. Known for her interactive, high-energy, twerk-heavy performances, we anticipate a warm welcome for the hottest rapper we’ve seen (and heard) in a while, despite the major Grammy Award snub. ( Seriously, no women in the best rap category? ) Anyway, Hot Girl Meg will be joined by special guests from the Midwest, YFN Lucci and Calboy, who represent Chicago and Calumet City, respectively. Polo G will join as well.

