Prolific lo-fi rock band Guided by Voices heads to Detroit with three 2019 records in tow

click to enlarge Tony Nelson

It’s been a wild ride for the on-again/off-again unofficial godfathers of lo-fi, collectively known as Guided by Voices, the indie rock band which formed in Ohio in 1983. Known for having an, uh, impressive revolving door of membership, which is eclipsed only by the band’s prolific output — as illustrated by three full-length records released just this year — Guided by Voices returns to its brand of combative minimalism on, the most recent of the three releases and the band’s 29th to date. Led by Robert Pollard, who has released, like, 100 albums since GBV’s formation,is the band at its most cohesive. This is a feat considering it split in 2004, reunited in 2010, split again, and now has a lineup of longstanding players — which makes us a gaggle of very “Glad Girls.”

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.