Hip-hop collective and boy band Brockhampton returns to Detroit with new record

click to enlarge Ashlan Grey

The idiom “too many cooks in the kitchen” does not apply to self-proclaimed “all-American boy band” and 15-piece autonomous hip-hop collective Brockhampton. In fact, the more the better, especially in the case of the Texas-bred group’s latest record, 2019’s Shia LaBeouf-influenced . Formed in 2015 through a Kanye West fan forum, Brockhampton’s aimless, reflective, and, at times, somber fifth entry is the result of a brief hiatus after the group axed founding member Ameer Vann in 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations . The hiatus also found the members of Brockhampton moving out of their communal home in North Hollywood. British rapper Slowthai is also on the bill.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.