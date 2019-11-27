Funk it up with Detroit's purveyors of justice and jams, Mollywop, at Northern Lights Lounge

click to enlarge Piper Carter

Detroit’s Mollywop has been funkin’ up the stage since 2014. Led by guitarist and vocalist Malik Yakini, the 10-piece ensemble, known for its energetic peace- and love-infused live shows, released its debut record,, this past summer. The record serves as a celebration (“Rock That Funky Beat”) and a call to action (“No Justice No Peace”), with moments of sharp-tongued levity packed with Mollywop’s seamless blend of hip-hop, funk, soul, and reggae. “Everyone is struggling to survive/ this hard times it ain’t right/ Fighting day after day/ like we’re still slavin’/ I’ here to tell you, you, and you/ this shit is over/ dumb fuckery,” Yakini declares on “Dumb Fuckery,” a short spoken-word track that collapses much of what makes Mollywop great — poetry you can dance and protest to.

