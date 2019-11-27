Freak-folk prophet Devendra Banhart brings childless wonder to MOCAD

Cue the damn waterworks. Devendra Banhart, the Texas-to-Venezuela-to-California poster boy of freak-folk, reckoned with the possibility that he may never have children, which resulted in his 10th output in a decade, 2019’s Ma. “I thought, maybe I should make a record where I can put in everything I would want to say to them,” Banhart told Apple Music earlier this year, adding that Ma also found the 38-year-old examining the things he wishes would have been shared with him as a child. The record is a meditative 1970s-inflected journey through soft-spoken hypotheticals that calls to mind Cat Stevens, George Harrison, and mythical bedtime stories being told aboard a landlocked sailboat.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.com; Tickets are $31 or $26 for members.
