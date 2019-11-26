Deadbeat Beat, A.M. People, and Book Lovers is the post-Thanksgiving lineup Detroit needs now

click to enlarge Noah Elliott Morrison

Deadbeat Beat.

Just as the summer of 2019 was taking a bow, Detroit’s complex pop trio Deadbeat Beat dropped its sophomore record,, which is equal parts peace, love, and “Baphomet.” Vocalist Alex Glendening met Maria Nuccilli back in middle school, where they shared and swapped art-rock flavors, namely the Velvet Underground and Television. Bassist Zak Frieling joined in 2015, and since then DBB has honed its surfy and garage-y musings on friendship, the future, exes in a little big town, and Baby Spice . Joining DBB are Ann Arbor-based five-piece Book Lovers and Detroit-based fuzzy punk threesome A.M. People

