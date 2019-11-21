City Slang

Thursday, November 21, 2019

City Slang

Yeehaw! Garth Brooks is back to fuck shit up in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge Garth Brooks, destroyer of worlds. - STERLING MUNKSGARD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com
  • Garth Brooks, destroyer of worlds.

A few years ago, the potent combination of a Garth Brooks concert at the former Joe Louis Arena and Monster Jam monster truck rally at Ford Ford created a perfect storm — an hours-long traffic jam in Detroit dubbed "Garthlock 2015" by this paper.

For those who still have PTSD from the cosmic event, we warn you: Brooks is back, and he's looking for more blood.

The county megastar is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Ford Field. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and the Garth Brooks Ticket Line 877-654-2784.

Brooks is the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history with more than 148 million records sold, although you can follow the white rabbit and learn way more than you ever cared to know about dubious RIAA trickery that could account for inflated numbers.

Garth

