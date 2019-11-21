Thursday, November 21, 2019
Yeehaw! Garth Brooks is back to fuck shit up in Detroit
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 2:13 PM
Garth Brooks, destroyer of worlds.
A few years ago, the potent combination of a Garth Brooks concert at the former Joe Louis Arena and Monster Jam monster truck rally at Ford Ford created a perfect storm — an hours-long traffic jam in Detroit dubbed "Garthlock 2015"
For those who still have PTSD from the cosmic event, we warn you: Brooks is back, and he's looking for more blood.
The county megastar is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Ford Field. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
and the Garth Brooks Ticket Line 877-654-2784.
Brooks is the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history with more than 148 million records sold, although you can follow the white rabbit
and learn way more than you ever cared to know about dubious RIAA trickery that could account for inflated numbers.
