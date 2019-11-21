City Slang

Thursday, November 21, 2019

The Runaways' Cherie Currie teams up with Brie Darling of Fanny for Ferndale performance

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge JIM STEINFELDT
  • Jim Steinfeldt

One held membership in the first all-girl rock group signed to a major label; the other fronted one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time at just 15 years old. Brie Darling, the drummer and vocalist of ’70s classic rock band Fanny, and Cherie Currie, “Cherry Bomb”-turned-chainsaw artist of the Runaways, have teamed up for The Motivator — the pair’s debut collection of covers, with three originals, all of which showcase their individual and collective tenacity. The record finds Darling and Currie taking on hits by T-Rex, the Rolling Stones, the Hollies, John Lennon, and Phil Collins, infusing each familiar track with their signature growls. Fun fact: Though Fanny and the Runaways both came up in 1970s Los Angeles, the two didn’t cross paths until 2017. Detroit’s own Amy Gore Band and the Royal Sweets are also on the bill.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $20.

