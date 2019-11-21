Summer Walker's Detroit date might be last chance to see the R&B It girl perform

click to enlarge Courtesy of Royal Oak Music Theatre

Summer Walker.

R&B singer Summer Walker only dropped her acclaimed debut,, last month, but she might already be over it. The 23-year-old Atlanta singer was named R&B’s next big thing , then canceled 20 dates on her perhaps prophetically named The First and Last Tour, citing social anxiety. “Y’all can have the music & ima just head out,” she wrote on Instagram . “Fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too.”Lucky for Detroit, the Royal Oak date survived the cut — at least for now. Even if Walker ends her brief career in the biz, the good thing is the music really is that good. Walker performs a hip-hop-inflected brand of R&B that drew praise for its throwback mashups (“Playing Games” is a guitar-driven track that interpolates Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”) as well as its sex positivity (on “Girls Need Love,” she declares: “I just need some dick/ I just need some love”).



