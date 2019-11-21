City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 21, 2019

City Slang

Summer Walker's Detroit date might be last chance to see the R&B It girl perform

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge Summer Walker. - COURTESY OF ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Royal Oak Music Theatre
  • Summer Walker.

R&B singer Summer Walker only dropped her acclaimed debut, Over It, last month, but she might already be over it. The 23-year-old Atlanta singer was named R&B’s next big thing, then canceled 20 dates on her perhaps prophetically named The First and Last Tour, citing social anxiety. “Y’all can have the music & ima just head out,” she wrote on Instagram. “Fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too.”

Lucky for Detroit, the Royal Oak date survived the cut — at least for now. Even if Walker ends her brief career in the biz, the good thing is the music really is that good. Walker performs a hip-hop-inflected brand of R&B that drew praise for its throwback mashups (“Playing Games” is a guitar-driven track that interpolates Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”) as well as its sex positivity (on “Girls Need Love,” she declares: “I just need some dick/ I just need some love”).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27; Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. $29.50.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Summer Walker @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

    • Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. $35+

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Leader of the pack — Detroit-born Lizzo is the most Grammy-nominated artist of the year Read More

  2. Why Detroit’s Jax Anderson dropped her ‘Flint Eastwood’ moniker to evolve her sound and heal herself Read More

  3. Detroit's future of jazz, the Marcus Elliot Trio, heads to the DIA for record release Read More

  4. To hell with silence — the Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes on Paul Simon's songbook Read More

  5. The Runaways' Cherie Currie teams up with Brie Darling of Fanny for Ferndale performance Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...