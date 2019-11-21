Detroit's Who Boy celebrate debut EP release with the Doozers and Why Bother at Small's

click to enlarge Max Stutz and Reed Nowels

Who Boy.

What started out as a three-piece synth-pop band quickly blossomed into Who Boy — a five-piece song factory that calls on Hall and Oates -inflected harmonies and lush Fleet Fox -tinged pop. Throughout 2019, Who Boy — made up of Max Stutz, Phoenix Eller, Sean Mackillop, Max Capasso, and Maria French — released a handful of singles, including “Steve Reich,” which has amassed more than 50,000 streams on Spotify since its release in August. The band’s debut EP release invites a supporting roster of artists, which includes metro Detroit’s Why Bother, TY, and the Doozers out of Rochester, which also delivered their brand of radio-primed indie rock to this previous summer’s Mo Pop Music Festival.

