Thursday, November 21, 2019

Detroit's Who Boy celebrate debut EP release with the Doozers and Why Bother at Small's

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:41 AM

click to enlarge Who Boy. - MAX STUTZ AND REED NOWELS
  • Max Stutz and Reed Nowels
  • Who Boy.

What started out as a three-piece synth-pop band quickly blossomed into Who Boy — a five-piece song factory that calls on Hall and Oates-inflected harmonies and lush Fleet Fox-tinged pop. Throughout 2019, Who Boy — made up of Max Stutz, Phoenix Eller, Sean Mackillop, Max Capasso, and Maria French — released a handful of singles, including “Steve Reich,” which has amassed more than 50,000 streams on Spotify since its release in August. The band’s debut EP release invites a supporting roster of artists, which includes metro Detroit’s Why Bother, TY, and the Doozers out of Rochester, which also delivered their brand of radio-primed indie rock to this previous summer’s Mo Pop Music Festival.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22; 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com. $8-$10.


