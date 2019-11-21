City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 21, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's future of jazz, the Marcus Elliot Trio, heads to the DIA for record release

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:37 AM

DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe

Things are coming full circle for saxophonist, composer, and educator Marcus Elliot, who began giving private saxophone lessons when he was just 14 years old. Newly 30, Elliot is starting a new chapter by releasing his debut album as leader of the Marcus Elliot Trio — along with Chicago native and drummer E. Reid, and bassist Brian Juarez from Berkeley, California, who is currently a student at University of Michigan where he studies privately with Grammy Award winner Robert Hurst III. Described by The New York Times as “convincing and confident, evolved in touch and tone,” Elliot has been frequently noted as being part of the next generation of great jazz improvisers. The ME3 Trio will perform at the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Friday Night Live program, which will also serve as a release for the ensemble’s newest record, Broken Seeds Vol. 1.

Event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org. Event is free.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Friday Night Live! Marcus Elliot Trio @ Detroit Institute of Arts

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Free

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Leader of the pack — Detroit-born Lizzo is the most Grammy-nominated artist of the year Read More

  2. Why Detroit’s Jax Anderson dropped her ‘Flint Eastwood’ moniker to evolve her sound and heal herself Read More

  3. Summer Walker's Detroit date might be last chance to see the R&B It girl perform Read More

  4. The Runaways' Cherie Currie teams up with Brie Darling of Fanny for Ferndale performance Read More

  5. Yeehaw! Garth Brooks is back to fuck shit up in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...