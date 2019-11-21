Thursday, November 21, 2019
Detroit's Eroders celebrate record release at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge with Career Club
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:20 AM
Well, “kitchen punk” is apparently a genre now, which is how Detroit hard-rock trio the Eroders describe themselves — and we’re totally here for what they’ve cooked up. Not unlike agents of chaos the Violent Femmes
or the sinister stylings of garbage men (and women) the Cramps
, the Eroders tango with angst, anxiety, and apathy, with a tight and polished delivery system that equals a nutritionally balanced helping of give no fucks. A follow-up to the band’s 2017 self-titled EP, the Eroders are on the heels of their debut full length release on Outer Limits Lounge Records, and they’ve enlisted Chicago-based the Sueves
and Detroit's Career Club
to join the bill.
Event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover $7.
