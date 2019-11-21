City Slang

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Detroit's Eroders celebrate record release at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge with Career Club

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Well, “kitchen punk” is apparently a genre now, which is how Detroit hard-rock trio the Eroders describe themselves — and we’re totally here for what they’ve cooked up. Not unlike agents of chaos the Violent Femmes or the sinister stylings of garbage men (and women) the Cramps, the Eroders tango with angst, anxiety, and apathy, with a tight and polished delivery system that equals a nutritionally balanced helping of give no fucks. A follow-up to the band’s 2017 self-titled EP, the Eroders are on the heels of their debut full length release on Outer Limits Lounge Records, and they’ve enlisted Chicago-based the Sueves and Detroit's Career Club to join the bill.

Event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover $7.

  • Staff Pick
    The Eroders EP release @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. $7

