Saturday, November 16, 2019

City Slang

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will 'Pump It Up' at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

Staff Pick

Posted By on Sat, Nov 16, 2019 at 2:21 AM

click to enlarge STEPHAN DONE
  • Stephan Done

Peace? Check. Love? Double check. Understanding? You bet. All are foundational to the musical legacy of Elvis Costello, who, after 42 years, is still pumping it up.

For Costello’s latest outing, the 65-year-old will return with his long-standing backing band, the Imposters, in support of his 2018 release, Look Now. Marking the 30th studio record in his wild and winding archive, Look Now finds Costello refreshing his brand of robust and sophisticated romanticism with frequent collaborator Burt Bacharach. The record also includes a song co-written by Carole King 20 years after the pair first demoed it. Costello, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, had a minor surgical procedure and postponed some previously scheduled tour dates, but he’s proved he’s as resilient as his 1977 debut, My Aim Is True.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.com. Tickets are $69.50.




  Staff Pick
    An Evening with Elvis Costello & the Imposters @ Michigan Theater

    Wed., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $69.50

City Slang

