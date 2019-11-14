Rapper Gucci Mane is free and will perform at Detroit's Fox Theatre (not for free)

“Free Gucci’s Ferrari!” said no one ever, except perhaps rapper Gucci Mane who, after years of on-and-off incarceration, found himself fighting for yet another injustice: the towing of his precious $600,000 Ferrari Supercar while partying in Miami. Well, like most things in Gucci’s life, it ended up working out. Take his latest — and 15th — release, Woptober II, which finds the Atlanta trap artist celebrating the free life and going hard with Megan Thee Stallion, as he does on the ass-slapping banger “Big Booty.” Joining Gucci are Young Dolph, LightSkinKeisha, and Trina.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $49.
