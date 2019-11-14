City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Slang

Rapper Gucci Mane is free and will perform at Detroit's Fox Theatre (not for free)

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge MATTY ICE
  • Matty Ice

“Free Gucci’s Ferrari!” said no one ever, except perhaps rapper Gucci Mane who, after years of on-and-off incarceration, found himself fighting for yet another injustice: the towing of his precious $600,000 Ferrari Supercar while partying in Miami. Well, like most things in Gucci’s life, it ended up working out. Take his latest — and 15th — release, Woptober II, which finds the Atlanta trap artist celebrating the free life and going hard with Megan Thee Stallion, as he does on the ass-slapping banger “Big Booty.” Joining Gucci are Young Dolph, LightSkinKeisha, and Trina.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $49.





Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Gucci Mane @ Fox Theatre

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $49

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Detroit roots of hip-hop label Fat Beats run deep Read More

  2. Matthew Dear looks back on 20 years of Ghostly International, Ann Arbor-born label and lifestyle brand Read More

  3. Kiss rolls out more farewell tour dates, including yet another in metro Detroit Rock City Read More

  4. 'Sweet Creature' Harry Styles announces North American tour with Jenny Lewis, and yes, they're coming to Detroit Read More

  5. Angel Olsen brings stunning new record 'All Mirrors' to Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...