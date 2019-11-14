Metro Detroit cover band Wrëking Crüe celebrates five years of Mötley Crüe debauchery at Token Lounge

click to enlarge Wrëking Crüe

Mötley Crüe is, uh, having a moment.Well, technically a “moment” for Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil is a bit loaded, as 2019 saw the release of the Netflix biopic, which airs out all the band’s dirty, STD-laden, heroin-encrusted laundry, as depicted in the band’s 2001 co-authored autobiography. Though rumors that the band that gave the world “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Kickstart My Heart,” and a patented “titty cam” at live shows is ramping up for a major reunion, there is one way for metro Detroiters to get their fix. Celebrating five years as Detroit’s premier Mötley Crüe is Wrëking Crüe. Comprised of four lifelong fans, Wrëking Crüe has been delivering high-energy tributes to the hits and hedonism that put Mötley Crüe on the map. Joining the party are local cover artists Fallen Angel (Poison tribute), Sins of Madman (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), The Nightmare (Alice Cooper tribute), Bloodstone (Judas Priest tribute), and others.

