City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Slang

Metro Detroit cover band Wrëking Crüe celebrates five years of Mötley Crüe debauchery at Token Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 6:08 PM

click to enlarge WRËKING CRÜE
  • Wrëking Crüe

Mötley Crüe is, uh, having a moment.

Well, technically a “moment” for Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil is a bit loaded, as 2019 saw the release of the Netflix biopic The Dirt, which airs out all the band’s dirty, STD-laden, heroin-encrusted laundry, as depicted in the band’s 2001 co-authored autobiography. Though rumors that the band that gave the world “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Kickstart My Heart,” and a patented “titty cam” at live shows is ramping up for a major reunion, there is one way for metro Detroiters to get their fix. Celebrating five years as Detroit’s premier Mötley Crüe is Wrëking Crüe. Comprised of four lifelong fans, Wrëking Crüe has been delivering high-energy tributes to the hits and hedonism that put Mötley Crüe on the map. Joining the party are local cover artists Fallen Angel (Poison tribute), Sins of Madman (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), The Nightmare (Alice Cooper tribute), Bloodstone (Judas Priest tribute), and others.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; 28949 Joy Rd., Westland; 734-513-5030; tokenlounge.com. Tickets are $15.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Detroit roots of hip-hop label Fat Beats run deep Read More

  2. Matthew Dear looks back on 20 years of Ghostly International, Ann Arbor-born label and lifestyle brand Read More

  3. Kiss rolls out more farewell tour dates, including yet another in metro Detroit Rock City Read More

  4. 'Sweet Creature' Harry Styles announces North American tour with Jenny Lewis, and yes, they're coming to Detroit Read More

  5. Angel Olsen brings stunning new record 'All Mirrors' to Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...