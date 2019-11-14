City Slang

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Kiss rolls out more farewell tour dates, including yet another in metro Detroit Rock City

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge "Detroit embraced us in a way that I was humbled by because Detroit has been such a spawning ground for great music." - JIM LOUVAU
  • Jim Louvau
  • "Detroit embraced us in a way that I was humbled by because Detroit has been such a spawning ground for great music."

Just when we thought that we had seen the last of the tongue wagging, blood spitting, and glam rock gimmickry of space clown rockers Kiss — as suggested by the band's massive End of the Road farewell tour — they circle back to metro Detroit Rock City for one more go. (Cue gratuitous use of pyrotechnics.)

The band, which boasts a longstanding lineup consisting of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer, teased more than 70 additional farewell tour dates to lucky passengers aboard the Norwegian Pearl during the  Kiss Kruise earlier this month, including the details for the band's final performance, slated for New York City in July of 2021.

Dates were confirmed Thursday, and include a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 11.



This marks the band's second farewell run and is on pace to be its longest yet at 2.5 years. The last time Kiss performed in metro Detroit was in March at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. Ahead of their last visit, Kiss’ founding member, Stanley, spoke with Metro Times and struggled to name a single influential woman in his life on International Women's Day.

Tickets ($39.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.



