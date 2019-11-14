Cranbrook's planetarium takes on Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' — without lasers

click to enlarge Harvest Records/Hipgnosis and George Hardie.

File this under “trippy shit.”Per the program description, this is not the laser Floyd of yesteryear. In fact, there’s not a single laser to be found. Cranbrook Institute of Science’s month-longplanetarium engagement is more of a visual interpretation of one of the most influential records of all time. By the looks of the trailer, the planetarium show is more M.C. Escher meets the party lighting section of Spencer’s Gifts meets LSD — all of which make for a great trip into Pink Floyd’s magnum opus on depravity, human fragility, corporate greed, and mental illness.

