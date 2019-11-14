City Slang

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Slang

Cranbrook's planetarium takes on Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' — without lasers

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge HARVEST RECORDS/HIPGNOSIS AND GEORGE HARDIE.
  • Harvest Records/Hipgnosis and George Hardie.

File this under “trippy shit.”

Per the program description, this is not the laser Floyd of yesteryear. In fact, there’s not a single laser to be found. Cranbrook Institute of Science’s month-long Dark Side of the Moon planetarium engagement is more of a visual interpretation of one of the most influential records of all time. By the looks of the trailer, the planetarium show is more M.C. Escher meets the party lighting section of Spencer’s Gifts meets LSD — all of which make for a great trip into Pink Floyd’s magnum opus on depravity, human fragility, corporate greed, and mental illness.

Event begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 21 at Cranbrook Institute of Science Acheson Planetarium; 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; 248-645-3200; science.cranbrook.edu. Tickets are $5.




  • Staff Pick
    Planetarium show: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon @ Cranbrook Institute of Science

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 9 p.m. Continues through Dec. 21 $5

