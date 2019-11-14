Angel Olsen brings stunning new record 'All Mirrors' to Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Cameron McCool

Angel Olsen.

On her latest record,, Angel Olsen took a trip down the rabbit hole with producer and frequent collaborator John Congleton, along with a 12-piece string section. Inhibitions to the wind, the Asheville, North Carolina-based singer delivers a stunning, theatrical, and grandiose fifth entry in her eclectic catalog.A far cry from the sparse and intimate bedroom folk of Olsen’s 2012 debut,, and a few steps to the left from 2016’s shimmery, guitar-focused, akin to a delightfully hellish mood ring, pushes her tumbling vibrato to soaring heights. When Olsen spoke within 2017, she suggested that feelings are not always based in reality. “You [try] to take your doubt or your depression or your happiness or everything that inspires you and make something out of it that is an example of the pinnacle of that feeling, you know?” We hear you, Angel.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.