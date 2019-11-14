City Slang

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Slang

Angel Olsen brings stunning new record 'All Mirrors' to Royal Oak Music Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge Angel Olsen. - CAMERON MCCOOL
  • Cameron McCool
  • Angel Olsen.

On her latest record, All Mirrors, Angel Olsen took a trip down the rabbit hole with producer and frequent collaborator John Congleton, along with a 12-piece string section. Inhibitions to the wind, the Asheville, North Carolina-based singer delivers a stunning, theatrical, and grandiose fifth entry in her eclectic catalog.

A far cry from the sparse and intimate bedroom folk of Olsen’s 2012 debut, Half Way Home, and a few steps to the left from 2016’s shimmery, guitar-focused My Woman, All Mirrors, akin to a delightfully hellish mood ring, pushes her tumbling vibrato to soaring heights. When Olsen spoke with Metro Times in 2017, she suggested that feelings are not always based in reality. “You [try] to take your doubt or your depression or your happiness or everything that inspires you and make something out of it that is an example of the pinnacle of that feeling, you know?” We hear you, Angel.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $29.50+.




City Slang

