'Sweet Creature' Harry Styles announces North American tour with Jenny Lewis, and yes, they're coming to Detroit

Mr. Harry Styles.

If we could draw a line through some of our favorite things, one of the intersecting points would be none other than the red-haired maven of lip-biting folk rock, Jenny Lewis. The other, of course, would be the former boy-band heartthrob-turned-unlikely poster boy rockstar heartthrob of the 21st century, Harry Styles. Oh,we love bell bottoms, sequins, and un-ironic suspenders, which is very good news for us.It was announced Wednesday that Lewis, who releasedearlier this year, and Styles, who is returning tothis weekend as both the host and musical guest to preview tracks from his forthcoming record(Dec. 13), are hitting the road for a massive North American tour.The recentcover star will embark on the North American leg of the “Love on Tour” outing on June 26 in Philadelphia, and will pay a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 17.Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster

