City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

City Slang

Uptown dude and piano man Billy Joel announces performance at Detroit's Comerica Park

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge DEBBY WONG / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Hitmaker and “Big Shot” Billy Joel is “Movin' Out” of his monthly Madison Square Garden residency for just a moment to deliver his largest capacity metro Detroit concert in 25 years.

It was announced Friday that the 70-year-old non-firestarter
has plotted a performance at Detroit's Comerica Park next year. The concert, slated for Friday, July 10, marks his first solo stadium visit to the area.



Joel frequented the now-shuttered Palace of Auburn Hills, where he last visited in 2014 with a sold-out performance. His last formal stadium visit, however, was in 1994 at Pontiac's Silverdome when he shared a stage with Elton John as part of their dueling co-headlining Face to Face tour, which also sold out because, well, duh.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting Tigers.com/BillyJoel as well as Ticketmaster.com.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Billy Joel @ Comerica Park

    • Fri., July 10, 7 p.m. TBA

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Celine Dion moves mountains in first metro Detroit performance in more than a decade Read More

  2. Detroit's Savant kicks off late night techno series with Kevin Saunderson, new menu Read More

  3. Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to perform the music of 'Star Wars' — just in time for 'The Rise of Skywalker' Read More

  4. Oh hell yeah — Hala, Handgrenades, and Mac Saturn team up for Ferndale lineup Read More

  5. Ambient electronic duo Blue Hawaii heads to Detroit's UFO Factory Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...