Uptown dude and piano man Billy Joel announces performance at Detroit's Comerica Park

Hitmaker and “Big Shot” Billy Joel is “Movin' Out” of his monthly Madison Square Garden residency for just a moment to deliver his largest capacity metro Detroit concert in 25 years.



It was announced Friday that the 70-year-old non-firestarter

has plotted a performance at Detroit's Comerica Park next year. The concert, slated for Friday, July 10, marks his first solo stadium visit to the area.





Joel frequented the now-shuttered Palace of Auburn Hills, where he last visited in 2014 with a sold-out performance. His last formal stadium visit, however, was in 1994 at Pontiac's Silverdome when he shared a stage with Elton John as part of their dueling co-headlining Face to Face tour , which also sold out because, well, duh.Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting Tigers.com/BillyJoel as well as Ticketmaster.com