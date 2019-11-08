Tool — the band that brought you 'Schism' — returns to Detroit

click to enlarge Travis Shinn

If you were to suggest that 2019 was the year of Tool — the beloved nü-metal band of millennial boyfriends everywhere — you would not be wrong. The Maynard James Keenan-led outfit released its first album in 13 years, the critically acclaimedin August, just a month after the band released its entire catalog on streaming services so that millennial boyfriends could now force their personal theses as to why Tool is the sonic equivalent to opium on their unsuspecting millennial girlfriends. The power of the millennial boyfriend is strong, too. Following the digital release of their catalog, Tool albums racked up more than 20 million streams in the 48 hours that followed, and 1996’seven landed at No. 10 on theTop 200 charts.

