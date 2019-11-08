Second annual For the Girls Market returns to Ferndale's Loving Touch to raise funds and supplies for homeless women and girls

click to enlarge Courtesy of Old Soul Vintage

’Tis the season for shopping, yes, but it’s also the time of year to reflect on how blessed you are. Like, really. Who needs two fucking iPads and an Apple watch? And of course you “lost” your airpods. Anyway, the Annual For the Girls Market returns for its second year to give local vendors an opportunity to hawk their wares for a good cause. Hosted by Old Soul Vintage, the Girls Market seeks to raise money for homeless girls and women. For access to the event’s 15 local vendors and their vintage clothing, antiques, jewelry, and art, shoppers are asked to contribute a minimum of $2 and/or donate feminine hygiene products. The event will also host sounds from Alyssa Wettlaufer, Mike and Joe, Natalie Lucassian, and the True Blue. Vegan and vegetarian food will be available for purchase via Guerrilla Food, as will sweet treats by Cake by Maranda.

