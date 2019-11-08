City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

City Slang

Second annual For the Girls Market returns to Ferndale's Loving Touch to raise funds and supplies for homeless women and girls

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OLD SOUL VINTAGE
  • Courtesy of Old Soul Vintage

’Tis the season for shopping, yes, but it’s also the time of year to reflect on how blessed you are. Like, really. Who needs two fucking iPads and an Apple watch? And of course you “lost” your airpods. Anyway, the Annual For the Girls Market returns for its second year to give local vendors an opportunity to hawk their wares for a good cause. Hosted by Old Soul Vintage, the Girls Market seeks to raise money for homeless girls and women. For access to the event’s 15 local vendors and their vintage clothing, antiques, jewelry, and art, shoppers are asked to contribute a minimum of $2 and/or donate feminine hygiene products. The event will also host sounds from Alyssa Wettlaufer, Mike and Joe, Natalie Lucassian, and the True Blue. Vegan and vegetarian food will be available for purchase via Guerrilla Food, as will sweet treats by Cake by Maranda.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; shopoldsoulvintage.com. Admission is min. $2 donation and/or donation of a feminine hygiene product.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Second Annual For the Girls Market @ The Loving Touch

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 6 p.m. $2 donation

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Celine Dion moves mountains in first metro Detroit performance in more than a decade Read More

  2. Detroit's Savant kicks off late night techno series with Kevin Saunderson, new menu Read More

  3. Oh hell yeah — Hala, Handgrenades, and Mac Saturn team up for Ferndale lineup Read More

  4. Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to perform the music of 'Star Wars' — just in time for 'The Rise of Skywalker' Read More

  5. Ambient electronic duo Blue Hawaii heads to Detroit's UFO Factory Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...