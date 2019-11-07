If Vampire Weekend and Arctic Monkeys had a little music baby, it might sound a little like Detroit’s Ian Ruhala, who makes festival-ready makeout jams as Hala. At just 21, Hala’s output has been pretty damn prolific since releasing his 2014 debut self-titled record, which sounds incredibly uncertain compared to last year’s Jon Zott-produced single “Sorry.” Hala will be joined by vampiric rockers Handgrenades, fronted by Jesse Shepherd-Bates, who are celebrating a decade of shapeshifting rock. Also on the lineup is Detroit foursome Mac Saturn, whose 2019 record, Stomp Shop, could give the Black Keys a run for their guitar-music money.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $12-$15.
