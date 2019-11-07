click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Hala.

If Vampire Weekend and Arctic Monkeys had a little music baby, it might sound a little like Detroit’s Ian Ruhala, who makes festival-ready makeout jams as Hala . At just 21, Hala’s output has been pretty damn prolific since releasing his 2014 debut self-titled record, which sounds incredibly uncertain compared to last year’s Jon Zott-produced single “Sorry.” Hala will be joined by vampiric rockers Handgrenades, fronted by Jesse Shepherd-Bates, who are celebrating a decade of shapeshifting rock. Also on the lineup is Detroit foursome Mac Saturn , whose 2019 record,, could give the Black Keys a run for their guitar-music money.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.