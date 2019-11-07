Ambient electronic duo Blue Hawaii heads to Detroit's UFO Factory

click to enlarge Ariana Molly

For those of us who never had the pleasure of experiencing the ecstasy of gyrating against sweaty strangers and future lovers in a ’90s nightclub, fret not, fellow weirdos — there’s an electronic duo to help satisfy our impossible FOMO.Former couple Alex “Agor” Cowan and Raphaelle “Ra” Standell-Preston have been making ambient techno as Juno Award-nominated duo Blue Hawaii since 2010, releasing their fourth record,, just last month. The record, which is titled after an emergency foot surgery Agor had to undergo after smashing his heel in Berlin, was born of pain and recovery, as Raphaelle had endured a painful breakup during the same time. The result is a shimmering, dance-floor-ready respite from the bullshit that calls to mind Robyn and Röyksopp . Detroit’s Jenny & Jackie and 2000 Blue are also on the bill.

