Mayer Hawthorne, Detroit Youth Choir to perform at Detroit's 16th annual tree lighting at Campus Martius Park

It's time to dig out your gloves and earmuffs, because the temperature is dropping, which also means two things: Holiday shopping season is upon us, and Detroit's 16th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius Park is coming up.
The evening's recently announced entertainment includes Ann Arbor native and hip-hop head-turned-crooner Mayer Hawthorne, as well as the Detroit Youth Choir, coming off an appearance on America's Got Talent over the summer.
There will also be performances from World Champion Figure Skater and two-time Olympian Yuka Sato and Olympian Miari Nagasu, the first American figure skater to land a triple axel at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
But the star of the show, of course, is the Michigan-grown, 60-foot tall Norway Spruce that will be lit with 19,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights at the culmination of the ceremony.
A Children's Tree will be set up at nearby Beacon Park, where a livestream of the Campus Martius tree lighting can be viewed from a heated tent. Beacon Park will also feature entertainment from Steffanie Christi’an, Casali Holiday Dancers, DJ Invisible, and Shigeto. Shuttles will be available to move people between Campus Martius and Beacon Park, because it's going to be freaking freezing.
The celebration is set for 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Nov. 22. The celebration is free and open to the public.
