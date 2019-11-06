Detroit's Soviet Girls, Junk Food Junkies, Prude Boys head to Trumbullplex with Lisa Prank

click to enlarge Carrie Pitzer

Supporting Seattle-based DIY TMI punk star Lisa Prank and her latest release,, are Detroit’s Soviet Girls featuring Anya Baghina, Devin Poisson, and Jonathan Franco. The trio releasedlast year, which sounds like being trapped at your ex’s house during a snowstorm while his roommates insist on sitting in the living room, too. Also on the bill is Detroit’s deep-fried answer to the Shangri-Las, Junk Food Junkies , who make songs about Chinese takeout, Burger King, and being stranded in the drive-thru (probably at the White Castle on Michigan Avenue in Corktown, if we’re being honest). Rounding out the evening is Prude Boys, who also released easily one of the best local tracks of the year, “Daddy,” this past summer.

