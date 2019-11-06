Ann Arbor's London Beck to bring genre-bending bangers to the Blind Pig

click to enlarge Elizabeth Keller

Ann Arbor’s London Beck is a perfect storm. Burlesque-pop and hip-hop come together with loungey dance-floor jams for Beck’s recently released six-track Drift EP , on which Beck channels the Weeknd and Ariana Grande with hip-rolling musings on intimacy and late-night decisions. Curiously, their background is a bit more traditional, as Beck has spent most of their life playing piano by ear and close to nine years playing the viola — and a brief stint at New York University as a viola performance major, which might explain Beck’s penchant for complex and lush arrangements. Atlanta-based artists Mebo and Myleage are also on the bill.

