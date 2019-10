Rock icons Sleater-Kinney head to Detroit's Majestic Theatre — without longtime drummer

click to enlarge Mom + Pop

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker.

When longtime Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced she was splitting from the band , weeks before the release of its St. Vincent-produced ninth studio album,, citing its “new direction,” it seemed to spell trouble for the rock ’n’ roll icons. Weiss’s drumming had become every bit a part of the Pacific Northwest trio’s sound, balancing the caterwauling of the band’s dual guitarists and frontwomen, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, with a thunderous undercurrent.did, in fact, turn out to be a new direction for S-K, with art-rock mastermind St. Vincent pushing the band in a darker, yet poppier direction. Forget about Brownstein’s slapstick stint as an actress and writer on Portlandia ; the band embraces bleaker, synthpop-driven sound here, which at times calls to mind acts like Depeche Mode Tears for Fears , and even Nine Inch Nails . Fortunately, it still rocks.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.