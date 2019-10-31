Big Freedia brings New Orleans Bounce to Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall with Low Cut Connie

One nation, under azz: Booty-shaking icon and queen of New Orleans Bounce Big Freedia is twerking through the Motor City. For the unenlightened, Big Freedia is, well, kind of a big deal. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old New Orleans-based queer icon landed a Billboard magazine cover with fellow LGBTQ+ trailblazers Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, and Tegan Quin — a cherry-topper to an already long and eclectic list of accomplishments that includes leading her own reality show on Fuse for six seasons and co-authoring her memoir, God Save the Queen Diva. To sweeten the pot, the twerk goddess landed her own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets, which is why the ice cream giant has sponsored the tour.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.
