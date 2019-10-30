City Slang

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

City Slang

One-man orchestra Dixon's Violin brings transportive soundscapes to Ferndale

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTEY OF ARTIST
  • Courtey of artist


Do not underestimate the power of a man and his violin. Dixon, who first picked up the violin at 10 and maintained the hobby for 25 years, encountered an existential crossroads after feeling trapped in his corporate career. That is until he, like others, wandered to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada to attend Burning Man, where he says he was surrounded by people who acted a lot differently than he did. This year marked his 10th appearance at the festival — and his lush and transportive one-man orchestra-style approach to his instrument (which he accomplishes with live looping techniques) has allowed him to travel the world, give numerous TED Talks, and perform at spiritual events, as well as several incarnations of Electric Forest, one of which he recorded and released in 2018.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $12-$15.





City Slang

