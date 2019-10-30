Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore has an art gallery opening reception and live performance in Ferndale

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lawrence Street Gallery

Chris Moore.

Original Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore started creating flyers for the pioneering punk rock band when he was just a teenager, marking the beginning of his career as an experimental visual artist as well as a songwriter. For his latest exhibition, Moore “re-writes” lyrics from the past 25 years of his songwriting over his paintings. The exhibition has an opening reception on Friday, and it's a night of both Moore's visual art and music: Moore is set to do a 10-minute composition utilizing four drummers at 7:15 p.m. at the Loving Touch next door.