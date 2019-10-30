Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore has an art gallery opening reception and live performance in Ferndale
Staff Pick
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 8:42 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Lawrence Street Gallery
-
Chris Moore.
Original Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore started creating flyers for the pioneering punk rock band when he was just a teenager, marking the beginning of his career as an experimental visual artist as well as a songwriter. For his latest exhibition, Moore “re-writes” lyrics from the past 25 years of his songwriting over his paintings. The exhibition has an opening reception on Friday, and it's a night of both Moore's visual art and music: Moore is set to do a 10-minute composition utilizing four drummers at 7:15 p.m. at the Loving Touch next door.
Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Lawrence Street Gallery, 22620 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-0394; lawrencestreetgallery.com. Show runs through Nov. 29.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Lawrence Street Gallery, Negative Approach, Ferndale, Detroit, The Loving Touch, Image