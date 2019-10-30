City Slang

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore has an art gallery opening reception and live performance in Ferndale

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 8:42 AM

click to enlarge Chris Moore. - COURTESY OF LAWRENCE STREET GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Lawrence Street Gallery
  • Chris Moore.

Original Negative Approach drummer Chris Moore started creating flyers for the pioneering punk rock band when he was just a teenager, marking the beginning of his career as an experimental visual artist as well as a songwriter. For his latest exhibition, Moore “re-writes” lyrics from the past 25 years of his songwriting over his paintings. The exhibition has an opening reception on Friday, and it's a night of both Moore's visual art and music: Moore is set to do a 10-minute composition utilizing four drummers at 7:15 p.m. at the Loving Touch next door.

Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Lawrence Street Gallery, 22620 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-0394; lawrencestreetgallery.com. Show runs through Nov. 29.

