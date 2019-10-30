City Slang

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Michigan native Jesse Palter to bring jazz-pop balladry to Detroit's Willis Show Bar

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JESSE PALTER
  • Courtesy of Jesse Palter

West Bloomfield-native and singer-songwriter Jesse Palter found herself severing some ties this year with the release of her debut full-length solo record, Paper Trail, which took more than three years to materialize and serves as her formal transition from classic jazz to pop balladry. She's written music since the age of 13, with a handful of projects and collaborations under her belt, including her work with Sam Barsh — who went to work with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson Paak — as Palter Ego. In 2016, she was signed by the Artistry Music Division of Mack Avenue Records, an independent record label out of Grosse Pointe. Oh, if that’s not enough to pique your curiosity, Palter has performed with Jurassic jazz zaddy Jeff Goldblum because jazz, uh, finds a way.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Willis Show Bar; 4156 Third St., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willisshowbar.com. Tickets are $20.


