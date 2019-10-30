LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy is coming to Detroit to DJ

click to enlarge Ruvan Wijesooriya

James Murphy is many things: frontman of indie rock darlings LCD Soundsystem, restaurateur, and unfortunate doppelgänger of the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump and Breitbart brat, Steve Bannon. But most importantly, an appearance by Murphy guarantees one thing: You’re going to dance yourself clean. The last time Murphy passed through Detroit , it was 2017 with LCD in support of the band’s chart-topping, Grammy-nominated, which took post-2016 tension and anxiety and doused it all with Murphy’s penchant for levity and ruminations about endings, aging, and technology. While his latest stop will leave Murphy’s LCD crew behind, the 49-year-old dance-punk demigod will navigate the decks with a disco-infused set filled with all the shimmering, glitchy, and pulsing ingredients that have inspired some of LCD’s best work.

