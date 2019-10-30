Detroit's Anna Burch heads to Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx with Amy O and Advance Base

click to enlarge Ebru Yildiz

Since releasing her stunning and heartache-y debut, 2018’s Anna Burch has taken her wry musings on closeness on the road and around the globe. At the time of its release, Burch separated from her membership in Matthew Milia-fronted folk mainstay Frontier Ruckus and signed to Polyvinyl, a label she shares with Xiu Xiu, Kero Kero Bonito, and Vivian Girls. Oh, this year she reunited with producer mastermind Fred Thomas to revive their elusive garage pop foursome, Failed Flowers, for a Burch-penned track, “Faces.” For this performance, Burch will be joined by Amy O out of Bloomington, Indiana, and Chicago-based Owen Ashworth, who performs melancholic pop as Advance Base. (We dare you not to cry when listening to Advance Base’s 2018 release, Animal Companionship .)

