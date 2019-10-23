City Slang

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Detroit's Third Man Records gets in on Devil's Night with performances by Wiccans, BbyMutha, Starcrawler, and more

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 11:31 AM

Wiccans. - MARTHA J SCHMITT
  • Martha J Schmitt
  • Wiccans.

The witching hour is upon us, y’all. What does that mean for your workweek? Well, it means Third Man Records’ Season of the Witch Devil’s Night will showcase unapologetic music from all across this great, spooky-ass nation. Conjuring the Detroit essence is Wiccans. Less of a band and more of a lifestyle, Wics features Aran Ruth, Kelly Jean Caldwell, Jeff Fournier, John Szymanski, and William Hafer, with special guests Ryan Paul Gates on the frickin’ didgeridoo, and Caldwell’s flute which, together, along with the band’s convulsing punk, can likely summon some serious spirits.

Wiccan’s aren’t going it alone, either. All the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is mother and rapper BbyMutha, as well as Los Angeles-based the Runaways-inspired Starcrawler, which released its debut record, Devour You, earlier this month. The bill is rounded out by heavy rockers Werewolves out of Flint and Nashville’s Jacuzzi Boys and Kent Osborne.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com. Tickets are $25. Costumes are mandatory.




  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Season of the Witch - Devil's Night Show @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

    • Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m. $25
    • Buy Tickets

