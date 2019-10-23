City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

City Slang

Michigan's Grateful Dead cover band Dead Again returns to the Magic Bag in Ferndale for annual Halloween bash

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge Dead Again. - DETROIT RED WINGS
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • Dead Again.
Few bands have as dedicated a following as the Grateful Dead (perhaps rivaled only by Taylor Swift’s “Swifties”). The band has become synonymous with improvisational jams, those tripped-out little dancing bears, and all the good drugs. Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead’s legacy lives on, thanks to the band’s loyal “dead heads” and thanks to Michigan’s premier Grateful Dead tribute band, Dead Again, which is keeping with its Halloween tradition at the Magic Bag seven years running with a three-hour set. The seven-piece band is led by Brian Avigne, who works to capture Garcia’s vocal and guitar essence, and together they span everything from the Dead’s classic psychedelia to the synthesized later years.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $15+.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Dead Again's 7th Annual Halloween Bash @ Magic Bag

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m. $15
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Doggfather, Snoop Dogg, to 'Drop It Like It's Hot' in Detroit when it's cold AF Read More

  2. Detroit's Motown A-Go-Go celebrates 60 years of Motown with star-studded 5-night event Read More

  3. Chelsea Wolfe on meditation, yoga, and avoiding burnout as an indie musician Read More

  4. Why Esham's ‘acid rap’ is still vital Read More

  5. Photojournalist Linda Solomon shares intimate portraits of Aretha Franklin in new book Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...