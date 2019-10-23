Michigan's Grateful Dead cover band Dead Again returns to the Magic Bag in Ferndale for annual Halloween bash

click to enlarge Detroit Red Wings

Dead Again.

Few bands have as dedicated a following as the Grateful Dead (perhaps rivaled only by Taylor Swift’s “Swifties”). The band has become synonymous with improvisational jams, those tripped-out little dancing bears, and all the good drugs. Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead’s legacy lives on, thanks to the band’s loyal “dead heads” and thanks to Michigan’s premier Grateful Dead tribute band, Dead Again, which is keeping with its Halloween tradition at the Magic Bag seven years running with a three-hour set. The seven-piece band is led by Brian Avigne, who works to capture Garcia’s vocal and guitar essence, and together they span everything from the Dead’s classic psychedelia to the synthesized later years.

