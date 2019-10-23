Detroit's UFO Factory to host devilish Devil's Night lineup with Milfie, Curtis Roach, and Problematic Black Hottie

Courtesy of artist
Milfie.
Detroit’s Jasmine Campbell is a multifaceted poet and 26-year-old mother of two who performs raunchy rap as
Milfie
— and she does not give a fuck. Well, that’s not entirely true. She gives a fuck about money, sex, and being a badass mom and the reigning princess of ghettotech.
For this Devil’s Night performance, Milfie will be joined by one of the coolest kids on the hip-hop block,
Curtis Roach
, who has been making waves with his “sink or swim” philosophy. Since releasing his 2017 J Dilla-inspired breakthrough mixtape,
Highly Caffeinated
, he’s penned an
op-ed for Teen Vogue about experiencing anxiety and depression as a Black man
, starred in an
Adidas campaign
, and earlier this year dropped the track
“WJIT,”
which sounds like Kendrick Lamar hit the roller rink with Big Sean, while of course being steeped in Roach’s band of chill. DJ and founder of Bad Bitch Good Music Collective,
Problematic Black Hottie
, is also on the bill.
Doors open at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; 734-513-5030; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.
