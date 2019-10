The Doggfather, Snoop Dogg, to 'Drop It Like It's Hot' in Detroit when it's cold AF

click to enlarge agwilson / Shutterstock.com

Snoop Dogg.

Rapper, wizard of weed, and the original GOAT, Snoop Dogg, is a man of many aliases: Snoop Doggy Dogg, Uncle Snoop, the Doggfather, Snoopy, Snoopzilla, DJ Snoopadelic, Snoop Lion, or even Coach Snoop. Call him what you like, just don't call him late for 4:20.



It was announced Tuesday that the 48-year-old unlikely bestie to the queen of homemaking, Martha Stewart, would visit, er, likely hotbox Detroit's Fillmore on Sunday, Jan. 26. This summer, Snoop celebrated the 25th anniversary of his critically-acclaimed debut album, Doggystyle with a stop at the Aretha along with Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.





The announcement follows Snoop Dogg's birthday, which he celebrated Sunday with a very special herbal bouquet composed of flowers, marijuana clones, and 48 big ol' dank joints.Tickets ($57+) go on sale Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via ticketmaster.com