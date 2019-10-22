City Slang

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Motown A-Go-Go celebrates 60 years of Motown with star-studded 5-night event

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge The Contours. - COURTESY OF MOTOWN LEGENDS MANAGEMENT
  • Courtesy of Motown Legends Management
  • The Contours.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Motown — the musical institution that changed the world. While Detroit has been celebrating this milestone anniversary all year long, it is the five-day Motown A-Go-Go event that is the most jam-packed, star-studded of them all. The event kicks-off on Wednesday with a welcome party at the Hotel St. Regis, with music from Drew Shultz & the Broken Habits, Miss Cubie, and Detroit native and recent The Voice contestant Beth Griffith Manley. The event continues Thursday through Sunday at Bert’s Warehouse Theater, with performances by the Marvelettes, the Vandellas, the Contours, the Miracles, the Wylie Girls, the Dynamics, JJ Barnes, and Kim Weston, as well as the Supremes’ Scherrie Payne and Susaye Green.

Doors open nightly at 8 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Hotel St. Regis; 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-873-3000; hotelstregisdetroit.com. Bert’s Warehouse Theater is located at 2739 Russell St., Detroit; 313-392-3233; bertsentertainmentcomplex.com. Tickets are $15+ and can be purchased via freshtix.com. More information is available at motownagogo.com.


