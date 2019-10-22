Detroit's Motown A-Go-Go celebrates 60 years of Motown with star-studded 5-night event

click to enlarge Courtesy of Motown Legends Management

The Contours.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Motown — the musical institution that changed the world. While Detroit has been celebrating this milestone anniversary all year long, it is the five-day Motown A-Go-Go event that is the most jam-packed, star-studded of them all. The event kicks-off on Wednesday with a welcome party at the Hotel St. Regis, with music from Drew Shultz & the Broken Habits, Miss Cubie, and Detroit native and recentcontestant Beth Griffith Manley . The event continues Thursday through Sunday at Bert’s Warehouse Theater, with performances by the Marvelettes the Miracles , the Wylie Girls, the Dynamics, JJ Barnes, and Kim Weston, as well as the Supremes’ Scherrie Payne and Susaye Green.



