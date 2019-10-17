Glow up at Bevlove's monthly dance party at Deluxx Fluxx
PostedByLee DeVito
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM
Flexdame
Bevlove is the Detroit R&B singer so fabulous that she graced the cover of Metro Times twice in one year. And her fabulosity is also such that she holds down a monthly night at Deluxx Fluxx, where she performs between sets from a lineup of DJs curated by her. Saturday’s event features DJs Sky Jetta, DJ Limelightz, and Xmillion.
Doors at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. Cover is $5.
