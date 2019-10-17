SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

City Slang

Glow up at Bevlove's monthly dance party at Deluxx Fluxx

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge FLEXDAME
  • Flexdame

Bevlove is the Detroit R&B singer so fabulous that she graced the cover of Metro Times twice in one year. And her fabulosity is also such that she holds down a monthly night at Deluxx Fluxx, where she performs between sets from a lineup of DJs curated by her. Saturday’s event features DJs Sky Jetta, DJ Limelightz, and Xmillion.

Doors at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. Cover is $5.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Glow with Bevlove and friends @ Deluxx Fluxx

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 10 p.m. $5

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit synth duo Torus Eyes look within for debut EP Read More

  2. No, Elton John and his husband haven't used Eminem's intimate wedding gift... yet Read More

  3. Detroit jazz royalty Joan Belgrave heads to Ann Arbor's Blue LLama Jazz Club Read More

  4. Detroit's Electric 6 celebrate 20 years of high-voltage jams at Small's Read More

  5. How Big Thief stole from soundscapes for two singular, stunning records in one year Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...