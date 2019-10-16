SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Detroit jazz royalty Joan Belgrave heads to Ann Arbor's Blue LLama Jazz Club

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM

Joan Belgrave with her late husband Marcus Belgrave. - CLYDE STRINGE
  • Clyde Stringe
  • Joan Belgrave with her late husband Marcus Belgrave.

Joan Belgrave was pretty much born to do this.

The soulful jazz vocalist from Detroit began her music career at just 3 years old, soon receiving vocal training from University of Michigan professor Dr. Willis Patterson. Her career was taken to the next level when she started collaborating with her husband, the late jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave, who she made five records with. On Friday, she’ll be joined by pianist Zen Zadravec, bassist Ibrahim Jones, and drummer Brandon Williams for two sets at Ann Arbor’s new Blue LLama Jazz Club.

Doors for first show open at 5 p.m. for 7 p.m., doors for the second show open at 8:45 p.m. for 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Blue LLama Jazz Club; 314 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-372-3200; bluellamaclub.com. Tickets are $15 for bar, $25 for main seating, and $35 for VIP with a front-row table.

