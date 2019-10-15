SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

City Slang

Rapper IDK contemplates God's existence at Detroit's El Club

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:27 PM

IDK. - HAYDEN SAHLI
  • Hayden Sahli
  • IDK.

While Kanye West is off galavanting around the country with his Sunday Service, claiming to be some MAGA-hat-wearing conduit of divine power or whatever, Maryland rapper IDK is conducting a different type of sermon. For his major label debut, Is He Real?, the formerly incarcerated tutor and barber muses on the existence of God amid daily tragedy and injustice, an oversexualized society, and the death of his mother, who died of AIDS in 2016, with contributions from Tyler The Creator, Pusha-T, JID, and DMX. Conceptual in its composition and intimate and challenging through its songwriting, Much of the record’s spiritual struggle can be reduced to the opening monologue delivered by a child when asked what they think happens when we die: “You wake up from your dream because God isn’t fucking real.” Kemba is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $15-$18.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    IDK @ El Club

    • Wed., Oct. 23, 7 p.m. $15-$17
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Crowdfunding campaign launched to fix Grande Ballroom roof Read More

  2. Elton John returns to Detroit for another round of farewell shows Read More

  3. Detroit's Armageddon Beachparty to host performances by Native Age, Bad Fashion, and Craig Garwood Read More

  4. Metro Detroit rock mainstay Pat Smillie releases first record in a decade at Token Lounge Read More

  5. Detroit's Stacey Pullen will pull an all-nighter at TV Lounge Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...