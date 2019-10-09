SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

National Arab Orchestra kicks off 10th season at Detroit's Music Hall

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY NAO
  • Courtesy NAO

For 10 years, the National Arab Orchestra has been committed to the preservation of both traditional and contemporary Arab music in hopes of bridging social and cultural barriers. NAO returns to Detroit to open its 10th season with a presentation of “Layali,” which is defined as an “unmetered modal improvisation” and is the plural form of layl, which means “night.” To honor NAO’s anniversary, the night will feature world-class musicians from all over the country, as well as students from NAO’s mentorship program. The performance will also debut the NAO community choir.

Performance begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Music Hall; 350 Madison St., Detroit; 313-887-8500; musichall.org. Tickets are $25.




