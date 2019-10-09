SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Explosions in the Sky heads to Detroit with 20th anniversary tour

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 1:55 PM

For 20 years, Texas-bred quartet Explosions in the Sky has been scoring films, television, and, at least for some of us, our most personally cinematic moments. (Like, say, going to second base in 2008.) After landing a song from their third record, The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place, on the soundtrack for Friday Night Lights, the band — made up of Chris Hrasky, Michael James, Munaf Rayani, and Mark Smith — has continued to make lush and soaring instrumentals fit for the beginning or ending of any number of life events. (Like, say, the dissolve of your relationship with the person you went to second base with.) Anyway, the band hasn’t released anything since 2016’s The Wilderness, but in honor of its 20th anniversary tour, they’ve re-issued some of their early records and re-released some old merch designs.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets are $29.50+.




