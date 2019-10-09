SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Detroit's Stacey Pullen will pull an all-nighter at TV Lounge

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PAXAHAU
  • Courtesy of Paxahau

When Detroit techno innovator Stacey Pullen isn’t globetrotting through Ibiza, Milan, and Barcelona, he’s putting on kinetic and immersive sets for his hometown. For more than 20 years, Pullen has been concocting his interpretation of an array of influences and is one of the pillars of techno. Pullen pulls from fellow Detroit techno great the Belleville Three, whom he worked under, and his style has been compared to that of jazz legend Herbie Hancock. Pullen has managed to create a complex, transportive, and spiritual house aesthetic.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at TV Lounge; 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789; seetickets.us. Tickets are $15.


  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Stacey Pullen All Night Long @ TV Lounge

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m. $10+
    • Buy Tickets

