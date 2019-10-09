SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's own Yoshi Flower returns home to support Skizzy Mars at El Club

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Yoshi Flower. - LLIAM WALSH
  • Lliam Walsh
  • Yoshi Flower.

Started from metro Detroit playing in a local Pot Belly’s, now he’s here.
A name change, a move across the country, and a shiny new gold-encrusted smile and Yoshi Flower is, well, flowering.

Since coming up Yoshi Flower, he’s toured with Dua Lipa, Elohim, and blackbear, and he’s collaborated with Rico Nasty, Quinn XCII, and Jesse Rutherford. Before making “the pledge of allegiance gone goth,” which is how i-D described his 2018 debut, American Raver, he worked out of Assemble Sound and co-fronted electropop project Gosh Pith with friend Josh Freed (a band we all miss, if we’re being honest). This year, Flower dropped his latest mixtape, Peer Pleasure, which finds the genre-bending artist sounding a bit like Post Malone — but instead of “Congratulations,” Flower takes a deep dive into validation and escapism.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $22.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Yoshi Flower with Skizzy Mars @ El Club

    • Mon., Oct. 14, 7 p.m. $22-$79
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Blues legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan head to Flint's Capitol Theatre Read More

  2. Elton John returns to Detroit for another round of farewell shows Read More

  3. How London-pop trio Kero Kero Bonito went from trampolines to wildfires Read More

  4. Detroit bands to honor late singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston next month Read More

  5. Robyn on why loving is the bravest thing she has done Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...