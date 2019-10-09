Detroit's own Yoshi Flower returns home to support Skizzy Mars at El Club

click to enlarge Lliam Walsh

Yoshi Flower.

Started from metro Detroit playing in a local Pot Belly’s, now he’s here.A name change, a move across the country, and a shiny new gold-encrusted smile and Yoshi Flower is, well, flowering.Since coming up Yoshi Flower, he’s toured with Dua Lipa, Elohim, and blackbear, and he’s collaborated with Rico Nasty, Quinn XCII, and Jesse Rutherford. Before making “the pledge of allegiance gone goth,” which is howdescribed his 2018 debut,, he worked out of Assemble Sound and co-fronted electropop project Gosh Pith with friend Josh Freed (a band we all miss, if we’re being honest). This year, Flower dropped his latest mixtape,, which finds the genre-bending artist sounding a bit like Post Malone — but instead of “Congratulations,” Flower takes a deep dive into validation and escapism.

