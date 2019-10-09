Detroit's Armageddon Beachparty to host performances by Native Age, Bad Fashion, and Craig Garwood

click to enlarge
-
Erick Buchholz
-
Bad Fashion.
Detroit’s ambassadors of psychedelia — Elena and Aubrey Smyth, aka Kozma and Motu — just so happen to run one of the cooler and under-the-radar venues in town, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, and have curated an evening of tunes for indie music lovers. For starters, Warren-based four-piece the Native Age
blends sounds of Neutral Milk Hotel, Noah and the Whale, and ’90s folk for a layered and upbeat brand of indie that screams autumn. Bad Fashion
is a bit of a newer project, started by Austin Carpenter, which fuses Tame Impala and Absofacto with, um, playing Nintendo underwater, resulting in 2018’s Vulnerable
EP. Rounding out the bill is 21-year-old Craig Garwood
, who’s been making a steady stream of intimate and emotionally ambitious tunes since before he was of legal drinking age, and is very obviously a sonic disciple of the sparse torment of the late Elliott Smith
. (For proof of comparison, just listen to 2017’s Peephole
.)
Music begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armageddon Beachparty; 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Tickets are $5.
