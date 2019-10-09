SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Detroit's Armageddon Beachparty to host performances by Native Age, Bad Fashion, and Craig Garwood

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge Bad Fashion. - ERICK BUCHHOLZ
  • Erick Buchholz
  • Bad Fashion.

Detroit’s ambassadors of psychedelia — Elena and Aubrey Smyth, aka Kozma and Motu — just so happen to run one of the cooler and under-the-radar venues in town, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, and have curated an evening of tunes for indie music lovers. For starters, Warren-based four-piece the Native Age blends sounds of Neutral Milk Hotel, Noah and the Whale, and ’90s folk for a layered and upbeat brand of indie that screams autumn. Bad Fashion is a bit of a newer project, started by Austin Carpenter, which fuses Tame Impala and Absofacto with, um, playing Nintendo underwater, resulting in 2018’s Vulnerable EP. Rounding out the bill is 21-year-old Craig Garwood, who’s been making a steady stream of intimate and emotionally ambitious tunes since before he was of legal drinking age, and is very obviously a sonic disciple of the sparse torment of the late Elliott Smith. (For proof of comparison, just listen to 2017’s Peephole.)

Music begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armageddon Beachparty; 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Tickets are $5.

