Detroit's Armageddon Beachparty to host performances by Native Age, Bad Fashion, and Craig Garwood

click to enlarge Erick Buchholz

Bad Fashion.

Detroit’s ambassadors of psychedelia — Elena and Aubrey Smyth, aka Kozma and Motu — just so happen to run one of the cooler and under-the-radar venues in town, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, and have curated an evening of tunes for indie music lovers. For starters, Warren-based four-piece the Native Age blends sounds of Neutral Milk Hotel, Noah and the Whale, and ’90s folk for a layered and upbeat brand of indie that screams autumn. Bad Fashion is a bit of a newer project, started by Austin Carpenter, which fuses Tame Impala and Absofacto with, um, playing Nintendo underwater, resulting in 2018’sEP. Rounding out the bill is 21-year-old Craig Garwood , who’s been making a steady stream of intimate and emotionally ambitious tunes since before he was of legal drinking age, and is very obviously a sonic disciple of the sparse torment of the late Elliott Smith . (For proof of comparison, just listen to 2017’s.)