SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

City Slang

Blues legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan head to Flint's Capitol Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge Buddy Guy. - PAUL NATKIN
  • Paul Natkin
  • Buddy Guy.

Co-headlining tours have been having a major moment. This year saw the likes of Nas and Mary J. Blige and a partnership between Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, and next year Detroit will see the trifecta of “I forgot they existed” when Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer comes to town. But perhaps the only truly legendary co-headlining ticket to pass through our weary state is that of blues guitar legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan. Last year, Guy released his 18th studio record, The Blues Is Alive and Well, which finds the 83-year-old reflecting on his career while jamming with Keith Richards and Mick Jagger. Meanwhile, Vaughan released the ever-so-sultry and spirited Baby, Please Come Home earlier this year.

Music begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Capitol Theatre; 140 E. Second Ave., Flint; 810-237-7333; tickets.thewhiting.com. $42.50+.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan @ The Capitol Theatre

    • Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m. $42.50+

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit bands to honor late singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston next month Read More

  2. Robyn on why loving is the bravest thing she has done Read More

  3. Detroit's Marble Bar to host 12-hour party with John Acquaviva and LTJ Bukem Read More

  4. A brief conversation with the legendary Dionne Warwick Read More

  5. Common to let the love in at the Fillmore in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...