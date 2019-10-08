Blues legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan head to Flint's Capitol Theatre

Co-headlining tours have been having a major moment. This year saw the likes of Nas and Mary J. Blige and a partnership between Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, and next year Detroit will see the trifecta of “I forgot they existed” when Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer comes to town. But perhaps the only truly legendary co-headlining ticket to pass through our weary state is that of blues guitar legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan. Last year, Guy released his 18th studio record, The Blues Is Alive and Well, which finds the 83-year-old reflecting on his career while jamming with Keith Richards and Mick Jagger. Meanwhile, Vaughan released the ever-so-sultry and spirited Baby, Please Come Home earlier this year.
Music begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Capitol Theatre; 140 E. Second Ave., Flint; 810-237-7333; tickets.thewhiting.com. $42.50+.
